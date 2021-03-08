Stangl, Louise

Louise Mary Richardson was born on December 29, 1932 in Eau Claire, WI. She was the only child of the late Adam and Louise (McMillan) Richardson. She attended St. Patrick’s High School (now Eau Claire Regis) in Eau Claire, WI and received a degree in Education from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota in 1955. She started her teaching career in Beaver Dam, WI where she met Robert “Bob” Stangl and the two were united in marriage on August 18, 1956 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Eau Claire, WI. She worked in Beaver Dam, WI teaching at Wilson Elementary and St. Patrick’s Catholic School and retired from the Dodgeland School District in 1995 after 38 years of teaching. After she retired from teaching in 1995 Louise remained an active member of the community by working as a greeter at the Beaver Dam Walmart, a supervisor of the In School Suspension room at Beaver Dam High School, and serviced the deli counter at Rechek’s Jack & Jill’s grocery store.