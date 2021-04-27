Staniszewski, Robert Gene "Bob"

Bob will leave behind numerous holiday traditions as he strived to make them special for his family. They will remember his extravagant Easter scavenger hunts that grew over the years from friendly yard hunts to clues spanning the greater Dells area, with each family racing around town to find the next clue and make it to the finish line. They'll miss Bob's Christmas presents that always got a laugh out of everyone, one of the most memorable being an old shower head found in his basement and wrapped up for his grandson to have. He also loved to share his love of cooking during the holidays, always creating games and allowing his grandchildren to guess the "secret ingredients" in that year's special dish. He was known for his passion for music, as he played various instruments in a band in his younger years and filled the house with the sounds of the accordion and piano for his family in his later years.