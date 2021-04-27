Staniszewski, Robert Gene "Bob"

WISCONSIN DELLS - Robert Gene "Bob" Staniszewski, 82, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family only will be held on Friday, May 7 at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.
Bob was born on Aug. 19, 1938, the son of Peter and Therese (Klockowski) Staniszewski. Bob spent part of his childhood years growing up in Chicago, Ill., and later moved to a rural community outside of Oxford, where he graduated from Oxford High School, Wis., in 1956. Bob graduated college from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a BBA in business. Bob married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Beverly Olbinski, on Feb. 27, 1960, in Milwaukee, Wis. They built their first home together on 5th Lane outside of Oxford, just north of Pete's Country Store, which was a family business on his side of the family. In 1975, Bob and Bev moved to Wisconsin Dells and built their second home at 918 Marcy Court. In 2002, they built and moved to their final home on 1000 Cynthia Lane in Wisconsin Dells.
Bob worked a lifelong career at Dells Lumber Construction and had a deep dedication and appreciation for his mentor, Jack Van Wie. Additionally, Bob established a real estate development company, River City Developers, with his partners, Ray Schaefer and John Van Wie. Bob had a great love for sports, having played and coached baseball for a rural league in Oxford. He had a great pride and passion for watching his children and grandchildren play various sports, ranging from club to college athletics. One of Bob's greatest joys was his 13 grandchildren. He proudly displayed pictures of them in his house on his "wall of fame," boasting about each of their accomplishments big or small.
Bob will leave behind numerous holiday traditions as he strived to make them special for his family. They will remember his extravagant Easter scavenger hunts that grew over the years from friendly yard hunts to clues spanning the greater Dells area, with each family racing around town to find the next clue and make it to the finish line. They'll miss Bob's Christmas presents that always got a laugh out of everyone, one of the most memorable being an old shower head found in his basement and wrapped up for his grandson to have. He also loved to share his love of cooking during the holidays, always creating games and allowing his grandchildren to guess the "secret ingredients" in that year's special dish. He was known for his passion for music, as he played various instruments in a band in his younger years and filled the house with the sounds of the accordion and piano for his family in his later years.
Bob is survived by his sister, Bonnie (Tim) Adzamoah; his son, Troy (Jody) and their children, Antoinette, Ryan, Kendra, Michael and Taylor; his daughter, Jacqueline (Ladd) Mace and their children, Kalen, Kinsey, Karissa, Ashton and Jenna; his son, Robert P. (Mary Jo); his daughter-in-law, Maryann and her children, Jordan, Jocelynn and Joshua; and several nieces, nephew and cousins. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Maurianna, Ethan, Kendall, Jamie, Kaelab and Victoria. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Beverly; and son, Robin.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a donation to either your local humane society or St. Cecelia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, in his name.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
