Stanley Richard Dombrowski, Jr., age 84, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at his home.
Stanley was born on Oct. 28, 1935, in Wisconsin, the son of Stanley and Esther (Kruzel) Dombrowski. Stan served his country with the U.S. Army. He married Janet Schmeling in 1976. Before moving to Portage in 1994, Stan worked at Nordberg Mfg. Co for 33 years. They recently moved to Montello, just several weeks ago, where they planned to enjoy fishing and retirement together. Stan had a deep passion for all hunting and fishing his entire life. He loved being “creative”, and helped his wife with her craft business for many years! Stan will be so missed by his special loving black lab companion “Missy” and special Siamese cat, “Sasha”.
Stan is survived by his loving wife, Janet (nee Schmeling); his children, Sandee (David) Sulzer, Dale (Lynn) Dombrowski, Suzi (Doug Sabel) Wenzel, and Sheri (Jay) Powell; his stepchildren, Tim (Sue) Nelson, Todd Nelson, Tammy (Gerry) Straube and Sherry (Perry) Brummer; grandchildren, Shannon (Jack) Schroeder, Brian Clark, Dylan Dombrowksi, and Shane Dombrowski; step-grandchildren, Zach Nelson, Carly Nelson, Cade Nelson, Josh Nelson, Jenna Nelson, and Alyssa Nelson; great-grandchildren, Adam, Hailey and Ethan; his sisters, Joan Johnson and Cindy (Gary) Gore; very special friends, Roger and Phoebe Cole, Sadi and Alia Alani; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Esther Dombrowski, his father- and mother-in-law, George and Myrtle Schmeling, his previous wife, Joan Slade, his infant daughter, and his brother-in-law, Frank Johnson.
A Prayer Service with Eulogies to follow will be at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME, 430 W. Wisconsin St., Portage, Wis., with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com).
