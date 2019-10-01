REEDSBURG - Stanley Robert Anderson, age 76, of Reedsburg, Wis., and formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. His loving family was by his side as he took his last breath, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia, a medical ailment related to his service in the military.
Stan was born May 17, 1943 in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., to Robert and Fern (Hammon) Anderson. He grew up in Wisconsin Dells and was a graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School. On Oct. 2, 1965, he married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Kaminski (one of “those Delton girls”). They moved to Madison for a short time and then to Lake Delton. In October 1968, Stan’s U.S. Army Reserve Unit was called up and deployed to Vietnam.
After being honorably discharged from the military, Stan returned to Lake Delton. Mary had bought a house while he was away that was right next to the post office – very convenient as Stan had been appointed to be the new postmaster in Lake Delton. He worked there for several years, and during the summers also worked at night as a bartender at Chula Vista in Wisconsin Dells. Eventually, he was transferred to the post office in Wisconsin Dells and served as the postmaster there for several years, until leaving for a permanent position at Chula Vista Resort in the 1980’s. He was a firm believer in being active in the community, and had been a member of the Knights of Columbus and both the Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells Lions Club.
In 1989, Stan and Mary, along with their partners, did something that would change the Dells forever. Stan had an idea for an indoor waterpark resort, something that would be open year-round rather than the very seasonal things that already existed in the area. He made a very crude drawing of his vision on a napkin at a supper club and The Polynesian Resort Hotel was born. For years, he and Mary worked tirelessly to make sure the hotel was top-notch. Stan and Mary retired from the hotel in 2011.
One of Stan’s greatest joys was spending time with his six grandchildren. Annual trips to Walt Disney World made him especially happy, and his eyes would light up like a little kid when he watched the kids having fun. He also loved having the whole family come home for the holidays, with big family dinners and lots of commotion. His handsome smile and wonderful, infectious laugh will be sorely missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Stan is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Teresa (David) Schumacher of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; son, Alan (Karen) Anderson of Baraboo, Wis.; and daughters, Becky Anderson of Reedsburg, Wis., and Lori (Daniel) Gramm of Lake Zurich, Ill. He is also survived by a brother, Phillip (Marge) Anderson of Briggsville, Wis.; a sister, Patricia (John) Morse of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Sandy Anderson of Wisconsin Dells; and grandchildren, Robert, Ryan, Danny, Jack, Nate, and Gracie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Leroy; sister, Ingrid; and his father’s second wife, Edith Anderson.
A visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home, 321 Washington Avenue, Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells, with the Reverend Steven Keller officiating on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Visitation on Friday will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Military Rites will be provided by the V.F.W. and Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
