Stano, Anna Katherine (Braunreiter)

Anna was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on January 7, 1926, to Karl and Anna (Kachelmeyer) Braunreiter. She attended St. Michael's Catholic Grade School and then West Division High School. As a young woman she worked the lunch counter at Schuster's Department Store and was quickly promoted to the stationery department. She married Paul Joseph Stano on Oct. 1, 1949, at St. Michael's Church. In 1951, Anna and Paul welcomed their daughter, Christine Marie. In 1958, son, John David, arrived on the scene. Anna's greatest joys were her family and taking care of her home. She was an excellent cook, and her specialties were German dishes such as spaetzle, bread dumplings, and sweet/sour warm potato salad with bacon. Her crumble-top apple pie was unmatched anywhere. Excellence was her goal, and she often had several recipes and cookbooks out to determine what was needed to get the tastiest result. She was an avid Packers fan who followed their rival teams, and she kept up with politics by reading the news and listening to talk shows.

Anna enjoyed being part of a large family. Everything was extra special with her sisters and brothers. Anna loved musical theater, and concerts by her singer-songwriter son, her grandsons, and live music in parks. She visited Canada, Brazil, and Ireland, plus Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, and New York. In the mid-90s Anna moved to her daughter and son-in-law's house in Beaver Dam. Anna said she had always lived with family and did not want to live alone. Anna continued to take care of her Beaver Dam family and their house. Anna had never driven a car in Milwaukee, but after her husband passed, she felt that Paul would want his car to get out of the garage. John and driving school helped her learn to drive at age 65. That skill came in handy when she started taking her grandkids to and from their school! Anna was fun and funny, unassuming, willing to help, easy to get along with, adaptable, caring and non-judgmental. She loved her kids unconditionally and adored her grandchildren, having a personal relationship with each one. She was the "elegant" grandmother to three foreign exchange students who lived with her. Anna cared about her appearance. She had her hair done weekly at a salon, and she did not leave the house unless she had make-up and earrings on. She was a neighborhood grandma to those who needed one. Anna earned a place in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be remembered fondly.