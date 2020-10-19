Stanton, Lawrence R. "Larry"

Larry was born Nov. 21, 1932, in Waukegan, Ill., the son of Felix "Ray" and Leora (Buchanan) Stanton. Larry was a direct descendant of the original pioneers of Lake County, Ill. He was a graduate of Grant High School in Illinois. He lived in that area his entire life until 1970, when he felt it was getting too crowded and then moved his family to the Brandon area. On June 15, 1957, he was united in marriage to Elaine A. Wohlfeil at the Ingleside United Methodist Church in Ingleside, Ill. They resided in the Lake Villa, Ill., area until 1970. Larry was a building contractor his entire life. He was a lifelong member of United Methodist Churches and served on several committees. Larry was also a little league baseball coach for many years. Larry loved hunting, fishing, and gardening very much. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes in a league at West End Park.