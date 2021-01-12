Stanton, Tor Oleg

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - Tor Oleg Stanton was born into eternal life and into the loving arms of the Lord on Jan. 5, 2021. His earthly journey began on Feb. 16, 1956. He was the third born of six brothers to Walt and Bernieta Stanton of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., where he was lovingly raised and introduced to this life. He developed many friendships in those years as he continued to become an adult.

During his adult years Tor worked in the food service industry and was often recognized by his employers as the best dishwasher they ever had. He enjoyed the camaraderie that he experienced with his coworkers and with all those he would meet in his personal life immensely. He would often fondly recall his interactions with those coworkers, those he grew up with and those he met along his way. He loved to read the Holy Bible and preferred the New King James Version. He would say, it gives me strength. He enjoyed ministries in Wisconsin Dells, New Port Ritchie, Fla., Eagle, Idaho, Tulsa, Okla., and since 1987 southern Nevada as he sought the Lord throughout his life. He enjoyed snow skiing at Brian Head Ski Resort in Utah and at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., and swimming and boating on Lake Mead in Nevada with his brother Doug and occasionally with the Olaf Stanton family. He enjoyed going out for dinner with his brother, Doug, and sometimes with his special friend, Jesse Walser, as well.