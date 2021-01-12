Stanton, Tor Oleg

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - Tor Oleg Stanton was born into eternal life and into the loving arms of the Lord on Jan. 5, 2021. His earthly journey began on Feb. 16, 1956. He was the third born of six brothers to Walt and Bernieta Stanton of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., where he was lovingly raised and introduced to this life. He developed many friendships in those years as he continued to become an adult.
During his adult years Tor worked in the food service industry and was often recognized by his employers as the best dishwasher they ever had. He enjoyed the camaraderie that he experienced with his coworkers and with all those he would meet in his personal life immensely. He would often fondly recall his interactions with those coworkers, those he grew up with and those he met along his way. He loved to read the Holy Bible and preferred the New King James Version. He would say, it gives me strength. He enjoyed ministries in Wisconsin Dells, New Port Ritchie, Fla., Eagle, Idaho, Tulsa, Okla., and since 1987 southern Nevada as he sought the Lord throughout his life. He enjoyed snow skiing at Brian Head Ski Resort in Utah and at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., and swimming and boating on Lake Mead in Nevada with his brother Doug and occasionally with the Olaf Stanton family. He enjoyed going out for dinner with his brother, Doug, and sometimes with his special friend, Jesse Walser, as well.
For the last 17 years of his life, he had endured numerous health problems and bravely dedicated himself to overcoming those disabilities through physical therapy and lifting weights to rebuild his strength and endurance. Tor enjoyed the popular music of our times, particularly classic country music, popular music from the 60s, as well as classic rock, and inspired other family members to attend such concert performances on special occasions in Las Vegas.
He always looked forward to attending the many holiday and birthday gatherings hosted by the Olaf and Krishun Stanton family at their home or an evening out.
Recently since his brother, Olaf, helped him set up a Facebook account he enjoyed seeing his old friends on there, although many of us can't get with all of this new technology.
Tor was preceded in death by his brother, Bjorn; his father, Walt Stanton (Betty); his mother, Bernieta Stanton Dominick (née Erickson); Hank Dominick; aunts and uncles, Hank and Lucille Dorow, Irvin and Marcy Erickson, Kenneth and Eleonora Erickson, Don Grieves and Arnold Erickson; and cousins, Cindy Baumgartner (nee Erickson), Donna Faye Johnson (nee Dorow), Donny Erickson (wife, Emily Erickson) and Dewey Guy Ingvald Tofson.
He is survived by his brothers, Grieg Stanton (Paula), Doug Stanton, Olaf Stanton (Krishun) and Erik Stanton (Heidi); aunts, Carol Erickson and Berniece Grieves; 10 beloved nephews and nieces; and also a great-niece and great-nephew, Viggo and Solveig, and he felt very strongly about Christmas giving for these.
Tor's family would like to have a memorial service for Tor when the pandemic is under control.
Tor's family would like to have a memorial service for Tor when the pandemic is under control.

We hope to see all of you soon. Family and friends can leave condolences or sign an online memorial guestbook
