Stark, Joanne L.

BARABOO – Joanne L. Stark, age 79, of Baraboo, died on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services. She was born on Jan. 24, 1942, in Reedsburg, the daughter of Harold and Arleen (Massman) Hahn. Joanne attended Loganville Elementary School, Open View Country School and was a graduate of Webb High School in Reedsburg in 1960. On Sept. 14, 1968, she was married to David L. Stark. They lived in California and Florida until moving back to Wisconsin in 1980. Together they attended craft shows every weekend. Joanne enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, traveling, gardening, fishing and sports.

Survivors include her son, Brian (Jodi) Stark of Baraboo; her daughter, Tammy Stark and Jaime Rossing of Reedsburg; two grandchildren, Jacob James Stark and Hailey Lynn Stark; two special boys, Jaden Rossing and Adrian Rossing; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, David, on Feb. 16, 2010; daughter, Peggy Sue; and her parents.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Interment will be at a later date at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.