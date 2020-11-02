Starker, William "Bill"

BEAVER DAM - William "Bill" Starker was born April 2, 1939, and passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 81, after a brief illness. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend to many. His sense of humor and quiet strength will be greatly missed, along with his pizza-making skills. We will miss him forever. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
