Statz, Lisa M.

BEAVER DAM - Lisa M. Statz, age 52, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee

There will be a memorial gathering at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH on Wednesday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. Father Will Arnold will officiate.

Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 20, 1969, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Pierre "Pete" and Helen (Pogorelc) Adamczak. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1987 and attended Marian University in Fond du Lac. Lisa was devoted to her family and treasured time spent with them. She enjoyed traveling and always looked forward to the family vacations to Florida and spending time on the beach. Lisa also had a special place in her heart for her golden retriever, "her baby" Spinner.

Lisa is survived by her husband, John Statz of Beaver Dam; her sons, Ian Statz of California and Owen Statz of Beaver Dam; her grandson, Mateo Trujillo; her parents, Pierre "Pete" and Helen Adamczak of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alexandria "Allie" Statz.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.