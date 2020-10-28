Stebbins, Thomas H.

Tom was born in Beaver Dam on Feb. 5, 1971, the son of Cecil H. and Marion M. (Mulligan) Stebbins. On Dec. 30, 1995, he was united in marriage to his wife, Brenda Heding. He loved his job and the people he worked with as a waste water consultant for Sebright Products. Being in the waste handling business all of his life gave him experience and expertise that was sought by many others in the industry. Tom was always ready to help anyone in need and cared deeply about his community, as evidenced by the many boards, committees, and programs in which he served. He was a current member of the Beaverland Must-Skis, where he served as vice president over the years, as well as a board member for the Dodge County Fair Association, first supervisor for the Town of Calamus, and president of the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association. Throughout his life, Tom participated in and organized many other community and individual events, such as Beaver Dam Lake Days and the Beaver Dam Elk's Christmas basket program. He walked the caparisoned horse in many memorial parades, was part of the Leipsic Horse Club, was an officer of the Dodge County Horseman's Association, and was also a Dodge County 4-H Leader. He took pride in being a hunter education instructor and even chaperoned for the Badger Honor Flight. Tom enjoyed farming with his longtime friend, Harvey Linde, and being a ring man for Dave Bell Auctions. In what little free time he had, he also loved hunting and shooting trap.