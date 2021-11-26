Stebic, Joseph Robert

PORTAGE – Joseph Robert Stebic, age 85, of Portage, died on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his home.
Joseph was born on Aug. 17, 1936, in Gaastra, Mich., the son of John and Estella (Hahn) Stebic. He served his country with the U.S. Army. Joseph married Judith Clark on Oct. 2, 2008. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville.
He is survived by his wife, Judi Stebic; his children, Scott (Alexandra Wallace) Stebic, Lombard, Ill., Kim (Dana) Dove, Vernon Hills, Ill., Craig Stebic, Joliet, Ill., Jill (Bryce Hustedt) Webb, Odebolt, Iowa, Melissa Winter, Wisconsin Dells, Matthew (Kim) Musiedlak, Briggsville, and Erin (Dan Schneider) Rodgers, Baraboo; his siblings, Mabel, Eva, Gladys, Joan, Nellie, and Donna; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other near relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carol; and his siblings, Lillian, Rose, June, John and Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at ST. MARY HELP OF CHRISTIANS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Briggsville, with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Military honors will follow at the church in Briggsville, provided by local area Veterans Honor Guard. Entombment will be on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at ASCENSION CEMETERY, Libertyville, Ill. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church in Briggsville.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)