Stebic, Joseph Robert

PORTAGE – Joseph Robert Stebic, age 85, of Portage, died on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his home.

Joseph was born on Aug. 17, 1936, in Gaastra, Mich., the son of John and Estella (Hahn) Stebic. He served his country with the U.S. Army. Joseph married Judith Clark on Oct. 2, 2008. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Briggsville.

He is survived by his wife, Judi Stebic; his children, Scott (Alexandra Wallace) Stebic, Lombard, Ill., Kim (Dana) Dove, Vernon Hills, Ill., Craig Stebic, Joliet, Ill., Jill (Bryce Hustedt) Webb, Odebolt, Iowa, Melissa Winter, Wisconsin Dells, Matthew (Kim) Musiedlak, Briggsville, and Erin (Dan Schneider) Rodgers, Baraboo; his siblings, Mabel, Eva, Gladys, Joan, Nellie, and Donna; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other near relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Carol; and his siblings, Lillian, Rose, June, John and Mary.