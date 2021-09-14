 Skip to main content
Stebnitz, Marie C.
Stebnitz, Marie C.

Marie Stebnitz

TOWN OF ELBA—Marie C. Stebnitz, age 93, died on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the Larson House.

Survivors include her four children, Lucille Riddle of Poynette, Sidney Stebnitz (Brenda) of Columbus, Audrey (Leo) Fischer of Columbus and Lawrence (Annette) Stebnitz of Reeseville; son-in-law, Duane (Sandy) Schultz of Waterloo; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; her brother, Russell (Lucille) Pernot of Belleville; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2002; her daughter, Debra Schultz; grandson, Gerald Riddle; and sister, Rose King.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at ST. COLUMBKILLE CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Will Arnold will officiate. Interment will be in the Portland Cemetery, Town of Portland. Memorials may be directed to St. Columbkille Church.

We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus

