Steen, Ronald D.

NECEDAH - Ronald D. Steen, age 74, of Necedah, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wis. He was born July 19, 1947, to John and Alvera (Davis) Steen. Ron was united in marriage to Gloria Aguilar on Aug. 8, 1994, in his bride's home country, the Philippines. They later renewed their vows Oct. 21, 1995, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah.
Ron worked at a pallet factory and for a short time at the United States Postal Service before settling in at Georgia Pacific. He made a career here spanning 35 years in the power department. Following his retirement, Ron and Gloria loved to travel. They saw many of the sights in the United States, but he always loved going back "home" to see his family in the Philippines. This is where he was happiest.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Gerry (Susan) Aguilar, Angelito (Yam) Aguilar, and Leilani (Leo) Alcock; grandchildren, Marie Toni Aguilar, Roneil Aguilar, Angely May Aguilar, Adriel Aguilar, Chamay Aguilar, Arjay Aguilar, Adrienne Al Aguilar, Gazelle Alexandria Aguilar, and Thea Samantha Marzan; great-grandchildren, Atlas Zachary Tan and Tidus Caelum Aguilar; his siblings, Daniel (Jerilyn Ganther) Steen, David (Sandy) Steen, Bryan (Holly) Steen, Lela Steen-Leikness, and Linda Steen (Peter) Wollschlager; and sister-in-law, Jennie Steen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Ellen Steen-Carter and Doris (John) Hayden; his brother, Peter Steen; his sister-in-law, Jacqueline Steen; and his stepson, Regidor Aguilar.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski officiated. Burial followed in the Bayview Cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
