Steen, Sandra D.

She was born at home with the aid of a midwife on June 9, 1947, to Corliss and Lorraine (Keena) Nelson in Monroe Center, Wis. Sandra enjoyed camping with her family and friends, dancing, reading and movie marathons. Sandra had an eclectic taste in music and loved introducing and exploring new genres with her granddaughters. She was an avid supporter of the ASPCA and especially loved Chihuahuas; her favorite was Munchkin. She loved to play cards, play games on her console or computer, and go to the casino to play bingo with her husband, David. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.