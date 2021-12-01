Steen, Sandra D.

NECEDAH - Sandra D. Steen, age 74, of Necedah, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fairview Nursing & Rehab Center in Mauston, Wis., after a lengthy illness.
She was born at home with the aid of a midwife on June 9, 1947, to Corliss and Lorraine (Keena) Nelson in Monroe Center, Wis. Sandra enjoyed camping with her family and friends, dancing, reading and movie marathons. Sandra had an eclectic taste in music and loved introducing and exploring new genres with her granddaughters. She was an avid supporter of the ASPCA and especially loved Chihuahuas; her favorite was Munchkin. She loved to play cards, play games on her console or computer, and go to the casino to play bingo with her husband, David. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, David Steen; daughter, Melody (Kristin) Steen; grandchildren, Danine and Alexyn Steen; sisters, LuAnn (Wallace) Raymer and Coreen Stratton; along with her sisters- and brothers-in-law, Gloria Steen, Daniel (Jerilyn Ganther) Steen, Bryan (Holly) Steen, Lela Steen-Leikness, Linda Steen (Peter) Wollschlager, and Jennie Steen; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Corliss and Lorraine; and sisters- and brothers-in-law, Ronald Steen, Ellen Steen-Carter, Doris (John) Hayden, Peter Steen, and Jacqueline Steen.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Pastor Terri Skildum officiated. Burial followed in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends were invited for visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to ASPCA. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)