Steenbergen, Mary J.

WAUPUN—Mary J. Steenbergen, 96, of Waupun, passed away Oct. 23, 2021 at Prairie Ridge in Waupun.

Mary was born Aug. 17, 1925 in Oijen The Netherlands, the oldest child of Gradus and Geertruda van Bueningen.

Mary attended trade school in The Netherlands and became a talented seamstress. She was united in marriage to Martin Steenbergen on Sept. 25, 1951 and they immigrated to the United States that year. They lived in Appleton, Menomonee Falls and finally settled in Waupun where they owned and operated Martins Bakery for 10 years.

Mary was a kind person, devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Waupun. She was a member of the Altar Society and a mass server for the weekday masses for many years. Mary enjoyed quilting, reading, jigsaw puzzles and especially knitting.

She is survived by her son, Leon (Lori) of Waupun; four grandchildren and their spouses and 3 great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; her parents; her siblings and their spouses.

The family would like to thank Generations Hospice for providing care to Mary.