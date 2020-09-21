Steffes, Joseph L.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALTOONA - Joseph L. Steffes, 91, of Altoona died on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in his apartment at The Classic of Hillcrest Greens with his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren at his bedside.

He was born in Mount Calvary, Wis., on Aug. 9, 1929, to August and Francis (Pickert) Steffes. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a Civil Engineering Degree. He worked for many years at Strand Engineering of Madison. He was the engineer who designed and oversaw the building of many of the bridges on Highway 29 from Chippewa Falls to Owen-Withee in the 1990s when it became a four-lane highway.

He was married to Phyllis and they had three sons. He then married Ione and was dad to a daughter and grandpa to one granddaughter.

While he was building the bridges, he lived in Thorp, Wis. That is where he met his wife, Beverly (Brokopp), and became dad to her two daughters and son. He was grandpa to their 11 children and great-grandpa to eight. They celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Feb. 18, 2020.