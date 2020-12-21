Steffes, Margery E.

BARABOO - Margery E. Steffes, age 90, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Baraboo. She was born in Oconto, Wis., on Jan. 27, 1930, to parents Charles and Eva (Bourassa) Degeneffe.
She was an avid bridge player and taught the game to several others. She loved fishing, as well as enjoying their lake home in the summer and Florida home in the winter. She was a member of St. Joe's Catholic Church.
Survivors include children, Victoria Welch, Robert (Rita) Steffes, Kristine (Kelly) Windus and Gail (Joseph) Steffes; grandchildren, Alison (Pat) Midden, Michael Welch, Patrick Steffes, Lee Steffes, Kara (Whitney) Andrew, Kraig (Amy) Windus, Kurt (Rachel) Windus, Kyle (Chrissy) Windus, Natalie Steffes and Lindsey Steffes; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jane, Rita (Roger) and Mike (Carol); as well as many nieces, nephews, and several other family members.
Margery was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Joseph; great-grandson, Nicholas; and siblings, Tom, Bea, Dan and Mary.
The family would like to thank the staff of Our House, Baraboo, and Agrace Hospice for all the wonderful care they gave Margery.
A private Mass is being held. A memorial service will take place at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
