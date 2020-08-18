You have permission to edit this article.
Stegen, Joan M.
Stegen, Joan M.

BEAVER DAM - Joan M. Stegen, 76, of Beaver Dam, Wis., died peacefully, with her family by her side, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. An online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

