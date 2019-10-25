BARABOO - Ernst and JoAnn Steigerwald
Ernst passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Oct. 24, 2019; JoAnn passed away on Dec. 31, 2009, with her family by her side. Ernst was born Jan. 28, 1943, in Yugoslavia to Hans and Magdalena Steigerwald; JoAnn was born Sept. 5, 1946, in Missouri to Francis and Treva Linneman. On Feb. 14, 1976, they were united in marriage. During World War II, Ernst and his family came to the United States and shortly thereafter, moved to the Baraboo area. Ernst was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a Tool and Dye maker during his career, having retired from Milwaukee Valve. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, Old Style and good chocolate.
Ernst is survived by his sons, Matt (Jody) Steigerwald and Jay Steigerwald; sister, Trudy Maxell; as well as friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, JoAnn.
JoAnn was the oldest of nine. After graduating college with a degree in medical coding she worked as a medical coding specialist. She was a member of Mensa. In her free time, JoAnn enjoyed reading good books, attending renaissance faires, traveling with family and for work.
JoAnn is survived by her sons; siblings, Larry (Jan) Linneman, Beverly Cronn, Chris (Sherry) Linneman, Betty Johnson, Judy Linneman, and Rick Linneman. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael Linneman and sister, RoseMary Linneman.
Services for Spring of 2020 will be held.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions for the family may be made to the Redlin Funeral Home, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, WI 53913.
