Steinback, Harold J.

Harold was born April 18, 1935, to John W. Steinback and Mildred (Benz) Steinback near Brookings, S.D. Growing up on the family farm, he attended schools in and around the Brookings area. He graduated from South Dakota State College with a degree in education and a commission from ROTC as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1957. Two days after graduation he married his college sweetheart, Nancy Berry. He moved to Madison, S.D., and taught agriculture for one year before serving time at Fort Benning, Ga., and Fort Riley, Kan., in the Army and Army Reserves and was honorably discharged as a captain in 1963. Harold returned to teaching in Yankton, S.D., eventually moving to Sloan, Iowa, as an agriculture teacher. In 1968 he moved to Warren, Minn., where he took a management training position with Midland Co-op. After completion, he moved to Le Sueur, Minn., and became manager of a local store there, later being transferred to Poynette, Wis., again as a manager. Harold became very active in the Poynette community. He was active in the church, church choir, Poynette Volunteer Fire Department and as part-time deputy on the Poynette Police Department. Later he left the Co-op to take a position with the Oconomowoc Canning Company in Poynette, eventually transferring to Waunakee and Sun Prairie facilities, serving in several leadership positions in plant reconstruction and modernization. In 1976 Harold took a position as a salesman for Food Processors Supply in Beaver Dam, Wis., eventually becoming owner of the business. He retired and sold the business in August 1998.