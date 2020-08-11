Steiner, John K.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUKESHA - On Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, John Keith Steiner, of Waukesha, Wis., left his earthly home and was greeted by his Heavenly Father. John was ushered into heaven surrounded by his family. He was 52 years young.

John was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1967, to Keith and Gloria (nee Frase) Steiner of Fox Lake, Wis. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1985 and attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He pursued his degree in Business. After college graduation in 1989, John worked for Wal-Mart as an assistant manager in Viroqua and then in Waukesha. His career path changed when he became employed with Farmers Insurance. Most recently, he worked for AAA as an insurance adjuster. John had a tremendous work ethic and thoroughly enjoyed his career.

John was a family man. He adored his two daughters, Emilie and Maddie, and treasured his wife of 25 years, Tammie. They were often found traveling together, exploring new places and learning the history. As a family, they have traveled a great majority of the United States. He was always up for an adventure, especially if it included all three of his girls. John also enjoyed being a part of Western Lakes Golf Club league. He enjoyed reading and participated in Cover to Cover book club. He cherished his Thursday nights with the "No Thumbs" bowling team. He was also active in Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.