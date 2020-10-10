Steinhorst, Chris

Chris was born Jan. 29, 1955, in Madison, Wis., daughter of James and Elsie Riggio. She grew up in Poynette, where she met her husband Daryl Steinhorst and spent 47 years by his side as his wife. Chris was known for her talents of floral design, running Mackenzie Corners in Poynette for many years. Coffee "clutch" at the store was always a joy to start her workdays. She has been an integral part of the family business, Steinhorst Tree Service, over the years. She had such passion for life and one of the biggest hearts, connecting with so many people in the community. She could be found most of the time by Daryl's side, often cheering on their grandchildren at sporting events, where she was known as "Nana" by so many. She was an avid Trump supporter, who wanted to keep America great. She loved the outdoors and her time spent hunting with family. She embraced the word of the Lord and took honor in sharing her faith with those around her.