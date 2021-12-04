Steinhorst, Shirley M.

BARABOO - Shirley M. Steinhorst, 86, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, peacefully, with family by her side. She was born to the late Olaf and Lily (Thone) Olson on May 22, 1935, in Valders, Wis. She graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1953. On Aug. 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to LaVerne "Butch" Steinhorst at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Freedom, Wis. She worked 23 years and retired at Jefferson Meadows Care Center. She loved to sing and dance, especially to polkas. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and was thrilled to travel to Norway to visit family. She enjoyed having all of her gnomes around and watching the Green Bay Packers. Her carefree, sassy attitude will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.