Steinhorst, Shirley M.

BARABOO - Shirley M. Steinhorst, 86, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, peacefully, with family by her side. She was born to the late Olaf and Lily (Thone) Olson on May 22, 1935, in Valders, Wis. She graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1953. On Aug. 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to LaVerne "Butch" Steinhorst at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Freedom, Wis. She worked 23 years and retired at Jefferson Meadows Care Center. She loved to sing and dance, especially to polkas. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and was thrilled to travel to Norway to visit family. She enjoyed having all of her gnomes around and watching the Green Bay Packers. Her carefree, sassy attitude will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Shirley will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by sons, Steve (Sara), Thomas (Shelly), and Rick (Wendy) Speaker; daughters, Rene (Garry) Ulrich, Sandra Miller, Kathy (Mike) Conway, Ruth Ann Steinhorst-Kasper, and Patty (Tom) Roberts; grandchildren, Mike Steinhorst, Tracey (Matt) Sefkar, Joshua Miller, Matthew (Bethany) Miller, Bobbi Jo Miller, Nikita (Audrey) Wedekind, Brandon Conway, Jordan Kasper, Kaylee Roberts (Matt Mazur), Chase (Emma) Young, Tristan Young, Josh and Courtney Steinhorst, Alex Speaker and Brieana Westphal; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; three infants, Timmy, Tammy and Mary Ann; sons-in-law, Ralph Miller and Marvin Ramsey; and siblings, Beatrice (John) Mancoske, Luella (Guilford) Gilbertson, Sylvia (Orin) Gilbertson, Delores (Harold) Rose, Leo (Cleo) Olson, Floyd and Gene Olson.
Special thank you to Dr. Mathers, SSM Health at Home Hospice, the Hospice House, Kaylee, and Matt for taking care of Shirley this last year. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 11. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m., with a service at 12 p.m., at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Baraboo, 727 Eighth St., Baraboo. Dress casual and wear Packers attire, mask required.
