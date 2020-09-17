Steinich, Anita Mae (Horton)

After her mother's death in 1936, at three years old, Anita lived with her paternal aunt and uncle, George and Irma (Horton) Schepp, Sr., where she was well-loved. Anita grew up with two other cousins, George Jr. and Orin Schepp Sr., as her brothers. She graduated from Cambria High School, where she sang in the choir and played trombone in the band.

Anita was united in marriage to Walter Steinich at Zion Lutheran Church in Kingston on June 24, 1951. They were married for just three days short of 54 years. She and Wally were lifelong members at Trinity Lutheran Church in Friesland. Anita worked alongside her husband on their dairy farm until their retirement, and they took numerous trips together. After Wally's passing, Anita continued to enjoy trips with close friends and family. She loved to cook, bake, read books, do word searches, and sew. She relished being outside, where she could mow the lawn, garden, or read a good book. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing clothing, dolls, and quilts for herself and family members. Anita was "the queen" of sewing repairs and alterations. She treasured visiting with family, friends, and welcoming new neighbors into their rural neighborhood. She had a love of all animals, especially her dachshunds.