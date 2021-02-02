Steinke, Franklin D. "Frank"

In addition to his wife, Mimi, he was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emma Steinke; and siblings, Darold, Lawrence, Marvin, and Ardyce.

For the last four years Frank lived at Liberty Village Assisted Living of Tomah. The family would like to thank the staff and residents there for all they did to make that his home. The family would also like to thank Dr. Rick Erdman at Gundersen for his care over the last five years.

Plans to hold a private gathering in Wisconsin Rapids will be made at a later date.

The family would like to note that the impacts of COVID restrictions were a challenge for Frank, as for so many others in the elderly community. If you wish to honor Frank with a memorial, please kindly reach out to someone who is isolated or needs help during these difficult times. Any memorial donations received by the family will be used for this purpose.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home of Tomah has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared on their website, www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.