Steinke, Franklin D. "Frank"

TOMAH - Franklin D. "Frank" Steinke, 86, of Tomah, Wis., passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure on Dec. 18, 2020, at Serenity House in Tomah, Wis.
Frank was born on Nov. 15, 1934, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to Edward and Emma (Henke) Steinke. On May 3, 1958, he married Mavourneen "Mimi" McEvers, and they were married 47 years before her passing in 2005.
Frank graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School and Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, attended school at Great Lakes, specializing in electronics, and served in the Korean War in the Mediterranean Theatre. He graduated from Northcentral Technical College Wausau in drafting and design and started his career with Consoweld. That was followed by years of work in the home design and construction business in Wisconsin Rapids. He was a member of the Army National Guard. Frank and Mimi moved to the Tomah and New Lisbon area almost 40 years ago where he worked in engineering at Volk Field AFB and Fort McCoy until retirement.
He is survived by his children, Paula of Alexandria, Va., Pamela (Keith) Johnson of Ironwood, Mich., and Michael (Jolie) of LaCrosse and Holmen, Wis.; four grandchildren, Brett Johnson of Salt Lake City, Utah, Max Johnson of Madison, Wis., Abigail Steinke and Grace Steinke of Holmen, Wis.; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Mimi, he was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emma Steinke; and siblings, Darold, Lawrence, Marvin, and Ardyce.
For the last four years Frank lived at Liberty Village Assisted Living of Tomah. The family would like to thank the staff and residents there for all they did to make that his home. The family would also like to thank Dr. Rick Erdman at Gundersen for his care over the last five years.
Plans to hold a private gathering in Wisconsin Rapids will be made at a later date.
The family would like to note that the impacts of COVID restrictions were a challenge for Frank, as for so many others in the elderly community. If you wish to honor Frank with a memorial, please kindly reach out to someone who is isolated or needs help during these difficult times. Any memorial donations received by the family will be used for this purpose.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home of Tomah has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared on their website, www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
