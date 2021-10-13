Steinweg, Robert "Bob"

A funeral service was held on Monday, Oct. 11, at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation was held at the church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. He was buried at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Military honors were provided by the American Legion Post #187 of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Bob was born May 21, 1935, in Whitewater, Wis., the son of Walter and Dorothy (Harris) Steinweg. He grew up in Wisconsin Dells, graduating high school as salutatorian in 1953. Bob attended UW-Madison and then finished his degree in business education at UW-Whitewater. Bob was in the U.S. Army for two years as a supply clerk. He had a short deployment for the Cuban Missile Crisis. He taught business at Princeton High School from 1964 to 1975. While teaching, he married Barbara Kahl on Dec. 19, 1964, in Kingston, Wis. Bob operated Gifts of the World and Uptown Trading Post after taking over from his father in the late '70s. He viewed his life as service to his family, friends and the community. He gave his time, donations and skills to the Methodist Church, Boy Scouts, Kiwanis, the various clubs at Princeton High School, Wisconsin Dells High School Swing Choir, Dells Historical Society and to the Wisconsin Dells community through a few committees. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.