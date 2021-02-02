Stellmacher, Mae Helen

BARABOO - Mae Helen Stellmacher passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the age of 82. Mae was born in Appleton, Wis., on May 21, 1938, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (Wallace) Stumpf. She married Harwood "Howie" Stellmacher in Neenah, Wis., on Nov. 21, 1959, and moved to Baraboo, Wis., in 1962, where they raised their four sons. Mae served the Baraboo community and surrounding area working as a home healthcare nurse and nursing manager for Sauk County for nearly 30 years.
Mae is survived by her four sons, John (Jeanna) of Wisconsin Dells, Brian (Crea) of Baraboo, Rob (Beth) of Waunakee, and Ken (Tracy) of Reno, Nev.; eight Stellmacher grandchildren, Michael, Bailey, Grant, Bryce, Abby, Tyler, Hannah and Nathan; and siblings, Roy of Green Bay, Margaret of Appleton, and Bob (Jeanne) of Neenah.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Harwood "Howie"; her mother and father, Henry and Margaret (Wallace) Stumpf; and her beloved dog, Molly.
Mae's love for her family and for life was unmistakable. She was a mom and grandma to many and a friend to all. Her home was always bustling with family and activity during the holidays, and she was constantly welcoming new friends of her children and grandchildren into the Stellmacher home through the years. One of her favorite places was her cottage at Grindle Lake, where she spent a lot of time over the years, relaxing with family and friends. Mae will be remembered as an amazing mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many new places around the U.S. and the world, with Medjugorje in Bosnia/Herzogovenia being very special to her and which she visited three times. Mae was a skilled card player too and always enjoyed taking her boys and grandchildren to task when playing euchre and dirty clubs. She was an avid Wisconsin sports and Packers fan, and never missed an opportunity to support her sons and grandchildren in their sports and school activities.
Mae was a dedicated and involved parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo for nearly 60 years, and in recent years she spent much of her time socializing with her swim group, going to exercise classes at St. Clare, and sharing stories with her morning coffee pals. She also volunteered extensively, including work with the St. Clare Auxiliary and various groups at St. Joseph's.
The Stellmacher families would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison and at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for their care, support and compassion for Mae in the past year and through the years as well. Without their tireless work, we would not have enjoyed Mae for 82 wonderful years.
A funeral Mass for Mae will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Social distancing and face coverings will be required. A celebration of life picnic will be held this summer with the date and details to be shared by the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Mae to any of the following charities: St. Joseph School of Baraboo Endowment Fund; St. Joseph Catholic Church; the Beyond Blessed Food Pantry in Baraboo; and the SSM Health St. Mary's Foundation – Madison. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
