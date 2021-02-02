Stellmacher, Mae Helen

She loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many new places around the U.S. and the world, with Medjugorje in Bosnia/Herzogovenia being very special to her and which she visited three times. Mae was a skilled card player too and always enjoyed taking her boys and grandchildren to task when playing euchre and dirty clubs. She was an avid Wisconsin sports and Packers fan, and never missed an opportunity to support her sons and grandchildren in their sports and school activities.

Mae was a dedicated and involved parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo for nearly 60 years, and in recent years she spent much of her time socializing with her swim group, going to exercise classes at St. Clare, and sharing stories with her morning coffee pals. She also volunteered extensively, including work with the St. Clare Auxiliary and various groups at St. Joseph's.

The Stellmacher families would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison and at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for their care, support and compassion for Mae in the past year and through the years as well. Without their tireless work, we would not have enjoyed Mae for 82 wonderful years.