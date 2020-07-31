Stelsel, Ardell

Ardell was born Oct. 16, 1934 the daughter of Bert and Alice Loomans Landaal. Ardell attended Waupun High School from which she graduated. On Sept. 12, 1952 she was united in marriage to Milan Stelsel in Alto. Following their marriage they farmed in the town of Alto until 1981 at which time they moved to Waupun.Ardell was a very active member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun. She served on various committees, boards, served Meals on Wheels, and was a long time member of the choir. Ardell and Milan were custodians of the church for several years and she was also a member of the Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Ardell loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly. There was no greater joy in her life than to be with family.