Stensrud, John "Johnny"

MONTELLO – John "Johnny" Stensrud, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020 at Divine Savior Hospital.
John was born on Oct.12, 1965 in Portage, the son of Melvin and Wilda (Bartels) Stensrud. He was married to Annie Ellis on Oct. 3, 1998 in Portage. John lived his life on the road, but his heart was always with us. John enjoyed rebuilding his Trans Am with Natasha and his longtime friend Mike. But most of all he enjoyed just being at home.
He is survived by his wife, Annie; his daughter, Natasha, Montello; his brothers and sisters, Bob Stensrud, Ripon, Roger (Jan) Stensrud, Baraboo, Rita (Doug) Strand, Davenport, Florida, Jeana (LeRoy) Welter, Portage, Russ (Jackie) Stensrud, Portage, and Gary Stensrud, Poynette; his mother-in-law, Marjorie Ellis, Wisconsin Dells; his sister-in-law, Lori (Glenn) Schultz, Merrimac; nieces and nephews, other relatives, close friends, his brothers of the highways that he spent countless hours on the phone with, his loyal cats, and his shadow, Phoenix. John was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, Ron Stensrud, sister-in-law, Debbie Stensrud, nephew, Joe Kreklow, father-in-law, Jon Ellis, sister-in-law, Cindy Tierney, and brother-in-law, Jim Ellis.
Our Huckleberry is on the trucker's last ride ~ May God ride with you. 10-4, WE LUV U, and until we can be together again.
Private Memorial services will be held, with the Pastor Debbie Tank officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. In order to maintain social distancing standards, 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Masks will be requested and provided as needed. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Varsity Club, 627 W. Main St., Merrimac, Wis.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
