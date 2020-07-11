Stensrud, John "Johnny"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONTELLO – John "Johnny" Stensrud, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020 at Divine Savior Hospital.

John was born on Oct.12, 1965 in Portage, the son of Melvin and Wilda (Bartels) Stensrud. He was married to Annie Ellis on Oct. 3, 1998 in Portage. John lived his life on the road, but his heart was always with us. John enjoyed rebuilding his Trans Am with Natasha and his longtime friend Mike. But most of all he enjoyed just being at home.

He is survived by his wife, Annie; his daughter, Natasha, Montello; his brothers and sisters, Bob Stensrud, Ripon, Roger (Jan) Stensrud, Baraboo, Rita (Doug) Strand, Davenport, Florida, Jeana (LeRoy) Welter, Portage, Russ (Jackie) Stensrud, Portage, and Gary Stensrud, Poynette; his mother-in-law, Marjorie Ellis, Wisconsin Dells; his sister-in-law, Lori (Glenn) Schultz, Merrimac; nieces and nephews, other relatives, close friends, his brothers of the highways that he spent countless hours on the phone with, his loyal cats, and his shadow, Phoenix. John was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother, Ron Stensrud, sister-in-law, Debbie Stensrud, nephew, Joe Kreklow, father-in-law, Jon Ellis, sister-in-law, Cindy Tierney, and brother-in-law, Jim Ellis.

Our Huckleberry is on the trucker's last ride ~ May God ride with you. 10-4, WE LUV U, and until we can be together again.