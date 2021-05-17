 Skip to main content
Stephan, Patricia A.
Stephan, Patricia A.

PORTAGE—Patricia Ann Stephan, age 65, of Portage, Wis., passed unexpectedly on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the UW Hospital in Madison.

Patricia was born on March 7, 1956 in Hartford, Wis., to Harold and Joan (Osterman) Stephan.

Patricia was a loving mother, grandmother, partner. She enjoyed crafts, playing cards and baking.

She is survived by her partner of 28 years Todd Starker of Portage, 2 sons: Edward Summers of Horicon, Wis.; Scott (Samantha) Summers of Fox Lake, Wis.; 4 grandchildren: Autumn, Taylor, Owen, Lily and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, 3:00 p.m. at the Kratz Funeral Home 302 E. Conant St. Portage.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until time of service.

Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting with arrangements.

