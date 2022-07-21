April 25, 1968—July 14, 2022
MARSHALL—Stephanie A. Thompson, age 54, of Marshall, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held at Calvary Gospel Church, 5301 Commercial Ave., Madison, on July 20, 2022.
A private family burial took place at Medina Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)