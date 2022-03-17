Feb. 15, 1975—Feb. 28, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS/PORTAGE—Stephanie Gunderson, age 47, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Stephanie was born on February 15, 1975, in Portage, the daughter of Steven and Vickie (Anacker) Greenwold. She was a 1993 graduate of Portage High School. Stephanie was happily married on September 9, 2006 to Todd Gunderson, in Wisconsin Dells, where she loved working as a manager for the Original Wisconsin Ducks and Boat Tours. Stephanie also worked tirelessly for the Portage Area Caring Tree as a passionate Co-Chair to bring a bit of joy to children who were not as fortunate as she was.

Steph represented the true essence of selflessness. She had a way of making every life she touched feel important and accepted. Her giggly smile and gleaming eyes would light up whenever you would see her. She had a way of making everyone feel like they were connecting with a long-lost friend. She was more than just a good person, she was genuine. Steph was known for her compassion, kindness, patience, thoughtfulness, and positivity. Steph understood the truest meaning of life and it reflected in the way she lived it. Those fortunate enough to have known Steph became better people just by having her touch their lives.

Steph knew the importance of life and always put her family first. She and her brother were always close and when they were together laughter filled the room. Steph was an excellent cook and enjoyed sharing her passion with others. She was a definite foodie and loved trying new recipes and restaurants. She and her Mom were always looking for new places for dinner or just apps. Whether they were shopping for bargains or on one of their many trips, the search for good food was on the agenda.

Steph deeply loved her grandparents and enjoyed spending time with them sharing family stories and making memories. Steph was also a loving aunt, always bursting with pride and never missing milestones, birthdays, or a chance to make every moment special.

Steph looked forward to date night with her hubby enjoying a good bottle of wine in the hot tub or attending a concert of their favorite band. They spent many happy hours on the patio watching the birds or catching up on their day.

Steph felt blessed to have so many loving friends in her life. She also enjoyed many simple pleasures: hanging out with her best friend, Doug, camping, card games and puzzles, sitting on their back patio, movies, and a good scarf. Steph had a way of finding peace and serenity in life and in everything she enjoyed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Todd Gunderson; her mother, Vickie Greenwold; her brother, Brian (Kim) Greenwold; her nephew, Peyton Greenwold; her grandmother, Carol Anacker; her best friend, Doug; her aunts and uncles: Dawn (Roger) Lochner, Mike (Lori) Greenwold and Larry (Ellen) Greenwold; her in-laws, Michael and Susan Gunderson; her brother-in-law, Kevin Gunderson; her niece, Madison Gunderson; many cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, and her grandparents, Arthur Anacker, Eleanor and Frank Greenwold.

Stephanie will leave a hole in the hearts of her family and those who knew and loved her. She was one of a kind.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 2, 2022 at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.