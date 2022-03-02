 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stephanie Gunderson

WISCONSIN DELLS / PORTAGE—Stephanie Gunderson, age 47, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com).

