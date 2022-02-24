BEAVER DAM—Stephanie J. Schweitzer, 39, of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Stephanie Jo was born on May 19, 1982 the daughter of Brian Schweitzer and Debra (Hussli Schweitzer) Rahn in Beaver Dam. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School.

Stephanie had a very big heart and loved to care for others. She had worked as a CNA caring for people in their home. She loved the outdoors and nature, especially butterflies and dogs. She was a passionate advocate for animals. She was brave and fearless. She loved Mustangs and Chevys and going to the racetrack. She also had a great love of music.

Stephanie will be deeply missed by her father Brian Schweitzer (Donna Higgins); her mother Debbie Rahn both of Beaver Dam; her brother Peyton Schweitzer of Amberg, WI; nephew, Jackson Schweitzer; half-sister Cheyenne Rahn of Kenosha; step-sister, Diane Kallenbach; step-brother, Bart Higgins both of OH; uncle Todd Schweitzer of Plover; aunts: Stacy Mischler, Karen Hussli and Lizette Hammer all of Beaver Dam; maternal grandparents David and Maryann Hussli of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Dennis Schweitzer, Barbara Schweitzer Hammer, uncle Randall Hussli, cousin Nicholas Schweitzer and step brother Alex Higgins.

A Celebration of Life for Stephanie is being planned and details will be published when available.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.