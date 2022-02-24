Stephanie J. Schweitzer

BEAVER DAM—Stephanie Jo was born on May 19, 1982, the daughter of Brian Schweiter and Debra (Hussli) Rahn in Beaver Dam.

Stephanie had a huge heart and would literally give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed it. She was a passionate advocate of animals taking in many strays. She was also brave and fearless taking on many challenges in her short life.

She will be deeply missed by her parents; her brother, Peyton of Amberg, WI; and her half-sister, Cheyenne Rahn of Kenosha; as well as many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Stephanie is being planned and details will be published when available.