Sept. 5, 1930—Nov. 15, 2022

MAYVILLE—Stephen A. Stortz, 92, passed away on November 15, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital-Fond du Lac surrounded by his family.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Mayville, WI with Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Mayville. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville, WI with military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Stephen was born September 5, 1930, at home, son of Stephen and Catherine Stortz. He was a graduate from Mayville High School, Class of 1948. After high school he was employed by John Deere.

In 1951 he was drafted into the Army as a Truck Driver and Chaplin’s Assistant in the Korea conflict.

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Charlotte Langenhorst on September 26, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville. Together they raised a beautiful family consisting of six children.

Stephen worked as a truck driver for Berlin Rendering for 36 years. He was a member of Mayville Lions Club for 30+ years, as well as a member of the American Legion Post 69 for 70 years.

His home was special to him and loved his family unconditionally.

He is survived by: Michael (Dawn) Stortz, Daniel Stortz (special friend Sue Wilderman), Patricia (Mark) Wild, Constance (Todd) Zimmel; son-in-law, Thomas Greene; daughter-in-law, Debra Stortz (finance Mark Bodden); grandchildren: Anthony (Valerie) Greene, Daniel (Mitzy) Greene, Eric (Kristin) Stortz, Adam Stortz, Rachael (Jason) Blatz, Erin (Matt) Perry, Andrew (Samantha) Stortz, Joshua (Chrissy) Wild, Tyler (Marieanna) Wild, Logan (Jill) Wild, Zachary Zimmel, Jacob Zimmel (special friend Deedee); 13 great-grandchildren; brother, John Stortz; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Charlotte, daughter, Kathleen Greene, son, Steve Stortz, and granddaughter, Danielle Stortz; siblings: Joe Stortz, Betty Niedermair, and Delores Tank.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville or the American Legion Post 69.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com