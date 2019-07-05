Stephen Heinlein, 69, of Pardeeville, passed away June 22, 2019. He was born January 1, 1950, in Ill., the son of Edward and Ida Mae Heinlein. He was united in marriage to Leanne Wolocsz, December 15, 1991, in LaGrange, Ill. Stephen graduated from Lyons Township High School in 1968. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, Attack Squadron, thirty-four from 1968 to 1974. He was an active member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Chicago, local #134, for fifty years. In retirement, he enjoyed golf, woodworking, traveling with his wife in their RV, and spending time at his lake house, with family.
Survivors include wife Leanne; four daughters Anne Heinlein, Karyn (Justin) Osvoll, Meggan (Eric) Crane, and Kristin Heinlein; four grandchildren Adam, Camryn and Eleanor Osvoll and Blake Crane; three sisters Sue (Rodney) Osborne, Sally (John) DeCardy, and Sara Heinlein and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael Heinlein.
Private celebration of Stephen’s life will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)