WEST SALEM—Stephen J. Lobeck, 76, of West Salem, WI passed away peacefully at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. He was born July 9, 1945, in Columbus, WI to Elmer and Margaret (Schilling) Lobeck and attended schools in Columbus.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska, with Pastor Shane Krause officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Friends and family may call at the church on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church or American Heart Association.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home of La Crosse is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the Palliative/Hospice team at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for their support and care for Stephen and his family.