PORTAGE—Stephen “Steve” Barans, 70, of Portage, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at home with his wife and family at his side. Steve had a 10 year fight with metastatic lung cancer. He was a professional musician who played organ and piano in church as a young adult. Later, he was a member of a number of local bands in the Chicago area. He was a true entrepreneur who owned multiple businesses. Steve was a man of many talents who dreamed big. His huge smile and positive attitude were his trademarks. He met his wife Paula on a blind date in high school and the rest is history. He built three houses but his pride and joy was his hand hewn log home which he built with his wife. He logged all the trees from his land, peeled, stained, and constructed their lifelong dream. He had a “Pioneer Spirit”. Steve loved all music but especially blues. He was fearless and always up for some crazy adventure. He loved waterfalls, snow globes, gardening, planning his next big project, relished a good political argument, driving anything with an engine, a roaring campfire and stargazing. He was always willing to help a friend in need. He was a man of faith.
Steve was born in Chicago, Illinois. Son of Stephen and Edelle Baranoski. Husband to Paula (Thoma) Barans. Brother to Dee (Tom) Gancarz and Liz (Glenn ) Knuth. Godfather to Glenn Knuth, Jr. Brother-in-law to Ruth Richter, Joan and Ed McGee, Nancy and Richard Boesen, Paul and Diane Thoma, and Rick Thoma; uncle to Renee Bagg, Ron Richter, Bobbie McGee, Maureen Kogen (deceased), Sarah and Matt Boesen, Adam, Catherine and Kiersten Thoma; great-uncle to Ryan, Becca, Olivia, Karly, Sam, Max, Kelly, Eliel and Aldo, Danny, Benny and Billie; great-great-uncle to Madison.
Special thanks to Father Gary, all our close friends, and family who helped us with endless love, support, and kindness through this journey.
Visitation at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 307 W. Cook Street in Portage on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Catholic Mass to follow at noon. For more information check the Pflanz, Mantey and Mendrala website at: www.pmmfh.com
