Sternberg, Frieda D.

MAYVILLE—Frieda D. Sternberg, 95, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Hope Health and Rehab Center in Lomira.

Frieda was born the daughter of Emil and Selma (Koepsell) Raabe on May 30, 1926 in the township of Williamstown. She was married to Norman W. Sternberg on June 5, 1948 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. Frieda was employed with Reiser Cheese Factory and retired from Broan in Hartford.

Frieda was a member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee and a former member of Zum Kripplein Christi Ev. Lutheran Church in the town of Herman. She volunteered for Bethesda in Horicon. Frienda enjoyed spending time at the Mayville Senior Center as well as gardening, cooking and baking, and playing cards.

Frieda is survived by her children, Duane (Jacky Fisher) Sternberg of Minocqua and Bonnie (Alfred) Nagorny of Friendship, Wis.; her siblings, Florence Raabe of Lomira, John Raabe of Mayville, and Rosalynn Brieman of Juneau; three grandchildren, Thomas (Alicia) Nagorny, Alan (Katie) Nagorny, and Jeremy Nagorny; six great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Edward (“Bobbie”) Griffith and Dick Hubbard; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Norman in 1995; daughter, Ruth Ann; a grandson; and a great grandson Alexander.