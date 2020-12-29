Steuber, Caroline Anna "Cerry"

PRAIRIE DU SAC – Caroline Anna "Cerry" Steuber, age 91, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 27, 2020. She was born in the Honey Creek Township on June 2, 1929, to the late Andrew and Anna (Klaetsch) Accola. Caroline graduated from the Prairie du Sac High School in 1949. She attended Sauk County Teacher's College and then earned her B.A. in elementary education at UW-Platteville. Caroline was united in marriage to Edsel J. Steuber on Aug. 5, 1955, at Zion Reformed Church in rural Prairie du Sac. He preceded her in death on Dec. 21, 2012.

Caroline taught for 42 years, most of it in the Sauk Prairie School District at Grand Avenue Elementary. After she retired from teaching, she volunteered at the Sauk Prairie Hospital for 24 years. Caroline was an active member of the First United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school for 19 years.

She is survived by her son, John (Leanna) of Billings, Mont.; her daughter, Joan (Tom) Kaul of Baraboo; sister, Evelyn Accola; and sister-in-law, Sharal Steuber. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held with interment at Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Caroline's name to First United Church of Christ, Sauk City or the charity of choice.

