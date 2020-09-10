Steuck, Janis

FOX LAKE - Janis C. Steuck, age 81, of Fox Lake, passed away at home under Hillside Hospice Care on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.from pulmonary fluid retention/congestive heart failure issues - non-COVID-19 related.
Janis was born on Oct. 10, 1938 in Britton, South Dakota. She was the firstborn daughter of Julius & Esther (Aspen) Nygaard. She was a graduate of Roslyn High School. Janis was united in marriage to Donald Steuck on Aug. 3, 1958 at Skudesnes Lutheran Church in Lynn Township, S.D. In the summer of 1960, Donnie accepted a job offer from Voight Trucking Company of Beaver Dam, moving their family here to Wisconsin. Janis raised their two children at home, then went to work for Kolpin Gun Case Co, Pierce's SuperMarket, Pick N Save Grocery, and finally, completed her working years at Continental Manor/Nursing Home. For the first thirteen years following their retirement, they became "snowbirds" wintering in La Feria, Texas--"just a stone's throw" from the Rio Grande River. Following her second stroke, now almost four years ago, she was introduced to the pass-time of adult coloring. She fell in love with this artistic work, spending almost every waking minute with a coloring pencil in her hand. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fox Lake, also formerly serving in the church choir.
Janis is survived by her children: a son, Terry Steuck of Fox Lake, a daughter Elaine (Delbert) Desjarlais of Columbus; granddaughters: Stacy (Josh) Weisensel of Montello, and Tiffany (Phillip) Wuesthoff of Beaver Dam; great-granddaughters: Makaila and Ashlyn Weisensel of Montello, and great-grandson: Wyatt Wuesthoff of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by a sister Judy (Ron) Mc Garvie of Lake Preston, South Dakota, a sister Sheryl (Ben) Elfrink of Pepin, and a brother, David Nygaard of St. Paul, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and other three brothers: Julius II, Donald, and Loren.
Visitation for Janis will take place at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Nottling officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no luncheon following the service. Burial will follow on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.
The family wishes to extend a huge, heartfelt thank-you to the entire staff at Hillside Hospice Care, Dr. Marc Gladden II, Dr. Rolf Poser, and Dr. Sam Poser for their compassionate care. The family also wishes to acknowledge the dedication of her in-home personal caregivers: Clara Schmidt, Elaine Anderson, Jean Budde, Lori Nelson, Chris Eveson, and Pam Pillsbury.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed towards the future Hillside Hospice Care Facility.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
