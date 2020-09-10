Steuck, Janis

Janis was born on Oct. 10, 1938 in Britton, South Dakota. She was the firstborn daughter of Julius & Esther (Aspen) Nygaard. She was a graduate of Roslyn High School. Janis was united in marriage to Donald Steuck on Aug. 3, 1958 at Skudesnes Lutheran Church in Lynn Township, S.D. In the summer of 1960, Donnie accepted a job offer from Voight Trucking Company of Beaver Dam, moving their family here to Wisconsin. Janis raised their two children at home, then went to work for Kolpin Gun Case Co, Pierce's SuperMarket, Pick N Save Grocery, and finally, completed her working years at Continental Manor/Nursing Home. For the first thirteen years following their retirement, they became "snowbirds" wintering in La Feria, Texas--"just a stone's throw" from the Rio Grande River. Following her second stroke, now almost four years ago, she was introduced to the pass-time of adult coloring. She fell in love with this artistic work, spending almost every waking minute with a coloring pencil in her hand. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fox Lake, also formerly serving in the church choir.