Steuck, Janis

FOX LAKE - Janis C. Steuck, age 81 of Fox Lake, passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Visitation for Janis will take place at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Nottling officiating. Private family burial will take place at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.
A complete obituary will follow.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
