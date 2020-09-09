Steuck, Janis

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

FOX LAKE - Janis C. Steuck, age 81 of Fox Lake, passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Visitation for Janis will take place at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Nottling officiating. Private family burial will take place at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.