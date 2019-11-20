PALM SPRINGS, CALIF./HUSTER - Steve Barrett, age 70 passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home in Palm Springs, Calif. He was born Oct. 30, 1949, to Thomas and Erma (Howland) Barrett who preceded him in death. He was baptized, had first communion and was confirmed at St. James Catholic Church in Camp Douglas.
Steve was the youngest of seven children; older brothers, Jerry (deceased), James (deceased) and siblings in order, Margie Lowe, Mary Alice LaDuke, John (Trudy) Barrett and Thomas (Linda) Barrett.
Steve graduated from New Lisbon High School class of 1967. He worked at Woodside Ranch in Mauston after graduation and while attending University of Wisconsin, River Falls. After graduating from college in 1973, he co-owned The Last Resort with Steve Olson near Amery, Wis. where he met many lifelong friends. Later, he managed Inn on the Farm a Bed and Breakfast at Brooklyn Center, Minn. In 2005, he moved to Palm Springs, Calif. where he managed several gated-community resorts.
Steve made a mark wherever he was and as a result is survived by many friends all over the United States. Steve also was the brainchild of the Steve Barrett of the Management Fund which he started six years ago. He was recognized for his fundraising for the USO (United Service Organization) for the active military and their families. He recently received recognition for all his work at the Spirit of Hope USO Gala Dinner.
Steve is survived by his siblings; many nieces and nephews and friends, especially Walter; plus his dog, Casey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church (100 Bartell St.) in Camp Douglas, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11. Services will be presided over by Father Robert Letona. Inurnment will follow in St. James Catholic Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorials be given to Steve’s Foundation: Bob Hope USO, 210 N El Cielo Rd., Ste 102, Palm Springs, CA
92262 or online at www.bobhopeuso.org Address for family on the form would be The Steve Barrett Family, PO Box 134, Hustler WI 54637.
