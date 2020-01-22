Steve Bellock, 63, Buffalo, NY

A celebration of the life of Steve Bellock, 63-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away suddenly Wednesday afternoon at his home in Buffalo will be held Thursday, January 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Don Paulson officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Donations in Steve’s memory may be made to the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com

Stephen Charles Bellock was born on October 1, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to Harry and Bessie Bellock. He grew up and went to school in Lombard, Illinois and graduated Glenbard East High School with the class of 1974. At Glenbard High he was active in Basketball, Football, and Baseball and played Softball for many years after high school. Steve grew up in the carpentry trade and continued as a carpenter for the rest of his life. He was married on August 29, 1977 in Cicero, Illinois to Suzanne Liebke and they made their home in various towns in Illinois. In 1992 they moved to Wisconsin and in 2011 he retired, and they moved to Buffalo, Wyoming where they lived until his death.