Aug. 9, 1953 - April 15, 2023

WAUPUN - Steven Barry Aronson, age 69, of Waupun, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at home with his loving family by his side.

Steve was born on August 9, 1953, in Waupun, the son of George and Ruth (Goldberg) Aronson. He was a graduate of Waupun High School, Class of 1971.

Steve was united in marriage to Susan B. Bruesch on February 14, 1997. He worked at Badger Liquor for several years and in the late 1970's started Aronson Steel Products, followed by Railcar Recycling.

Steve served on the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Chapter of ISRI. He worked with Wisconsin Homes along with other real estate endeavors and sold over 150 homes. In the late 90's he started Aronson Recycling, which grew to three locations, conducting business in several Midwest states.

Steve drove motorcycle for Zor Shriners in Madison. He was a BBQ enthusiast and loved buying and driving old cars. Steve enjoyed weekends with his wife at their lake house on Little Green and spending time with and spoiling his grandkids. He was a member of Waupun Masonic Lodge for 45 years and a member of Temple Beth Israel in Fond du Lac.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Susan Aronson; children: Rachel (Mike Waldvogel) Aronson and Joseph (Katie) Aronson; grandchildren: Benjamin and Elizabeth Aronson; brother, Randall (Karen) Aronson. He is further survived by nieces: Cara (Deron) and Marisa Aronson; nephew, Ian Aronson; niece, Sarah (Ryan Lowney) Bruesch; in-laws, Ronald (Patricia) Bruesch; brother-in-law, Steven (Susan C.) Bruesch; other relatives and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; and dear friend, Rolland Ruenger.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun, WI.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Kohls Community Funeral Home with Lowell Louis officiating. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery, N6101 Highway K, Fond du Lac, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Steve's name.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan