Steven Belter

Nov. 19, 1957—Apr. 4, 2022

WILLARD—Steven Belter, 64, of Willard, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Marshfield Care Center.

Service arrangements are pending.

Steven was born on November 19, 1957 in Baraboo to Donald and Marlene (Hausen) Belter. He worked at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Baraboo and Sauk County Courthouse. He married Janis Niebuhr on December 21, 2009.

He enjoyed working on cars, watching NASCAR (especially Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.), listening to classic rock and roll, and making Hillbilly burgers. He also loved all of his kids and grandkids very much.

He is survived by his wife, Janis; son, Jason (Liberty) Belter; daughter, Margretta “Maggie” Belter; stepdaughter, Taira (Tony) Schultz-Fuller; stepson, Mark (Jennifer) Schultz; grandchildren: Grier Belter, Kathryn Schultz-Fuller, Clayton Fuller, Allison Belter, Liliana Schultz, and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Belter.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com.

