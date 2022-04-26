Nov. 19, 1957—April 4, 2022

WILLARD—Steven E. Belter, 64, of Willard, formerly of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Marshfield Care Center. Steven was born on November 19, 1957 in Baraboo to Donald and Marlene (Haussen) Belter. He worked at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Baraboo, and Sauk County Courthouse. He married Janis Niebuhr on December 21, 2009.

He enjoyed working on cars, watching NASCAR (especially Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.), listening to classic rock and roll, and making Hillbilly burgers. He also loved all of his kids and grandkids very much.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Belter.

He is survived by his wife, Janis; son, Jason (Liberty) Belter; daughter, Margretta “Maggie” Belter; step-daughter, Taira (Tony) Schultz-Fuller; stepson, Mark (Jennifer) Schultz; grandchildren: Grier Belter, Kathryn Schultz-Fuller, Clayton Fuller, Allison Belter, Liliana Schultz; and other family and friends.

Memorial Services for Steven will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 4:00 pm, at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Kerry Wilson officiating. Visitation will also be on Friday at the funeral home from 2:00-4:00 P.M.

Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements.