Steven Edward Schulze, 56, Baraboo

BARABOO - Steven Edward Schulze, age 56, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at home, with his wife, Karen and son, Richard by his side. He was born at St. Clare Hospital, in Baraboo, Wis., on Nov. 5, 1963 to parents Richard Otto Schulze and Lonita Sharen (Sutton) Schulze.
On Dec. 18, 1981, he and Karen (Schuppener) were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. For many years, he worked at Pointon Communication in Baraboo as a two-way radio technician.
He was a former president, for 15 years, of Yellow Thunder Amateur Radio Club (YTARC), serving as an active club member for over 35 years. He loved music, being a DJ, and classic cars. He was a member of various Ham Radio clubs, the Baraboo Elks Lodge 688; serving as a Lodge Trustee, and a well-respected member within the community of Baraboo, serving whenever and wherever possible.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Richard Otto Schulze.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Schulze; son, Richard Schulze; mother, Lonita Sharen Schulze; sister, Beth-Ann Schulze; and step-sister, Jayne Platts.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
